Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Waters by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.39. 1,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,392. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.45.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

