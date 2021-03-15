Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock remained flat at $$49.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

