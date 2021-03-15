DNotes (NOTE) Price Up 5.1% This Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $19,170.47 and $23,057.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 238.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

