DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) vs. Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Head to Head Contrast

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solar Capital and DNP Select Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57 DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DNP Select Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and DNP Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22% DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and DNP Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $154.71 million 5.23 $56.02 million $1.71 11.20 DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Capital beats DNP Select Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

