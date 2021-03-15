Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.20.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$57.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.16.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

