Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of DOMO opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

