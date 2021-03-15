DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $127.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,441,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.