DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $130.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

DTE stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

