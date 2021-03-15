DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

