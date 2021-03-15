Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.26 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

