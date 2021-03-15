Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

INVH stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

