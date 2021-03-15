Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $364,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arch Resources by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 94.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ARCH opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

