Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $381,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $13,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.