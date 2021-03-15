Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,464 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

PLAN stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

