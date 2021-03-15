Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 17,001 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SunPower were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,527 shares in the company, valued at $368,748.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

