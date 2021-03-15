Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,204 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock worth $35,335,565. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

