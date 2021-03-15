Dynatrace’s (DT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

NYSE DT opened at $52.76 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

