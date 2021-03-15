Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.74 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

