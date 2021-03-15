Earlypay Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66.

In related news, insider Sue Healy purchased 75,120 shares of Earlypay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,677.20 ($23,340.86).

Earlypay Company Profile

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The company offers invoice factoring and discounting, and receivables finance services. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

