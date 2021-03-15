Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.