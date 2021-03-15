Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EFR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,070. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

