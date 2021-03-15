Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $214.72 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

