Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EC opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

