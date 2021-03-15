Edgeware (EDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $141.16 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00659322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035475 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,086,612,113 coins and its circulating supply is 5,473,534,170 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

