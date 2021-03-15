Edgewood Management LLC Has $2.59 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245,417 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,589,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.72. 320,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.