Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 88,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 58,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

