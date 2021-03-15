Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $202,325.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00010122 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $172.25 million and $202,325.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00663984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

