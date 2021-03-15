Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00453740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00520193 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

