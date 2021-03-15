Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,317 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

