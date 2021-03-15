Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $25.11 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

