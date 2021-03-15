Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.11

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 394991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The firm has a market cap of $933.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 46.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

