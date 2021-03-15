Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $292.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.70 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $205.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,756,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $9.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,813. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

