Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850 at Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of LON ENT traded up GBX 21.98 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,488.48 ($19.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,737,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,347.76. The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 151.89. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,496 ($19.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.