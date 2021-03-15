Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

