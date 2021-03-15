Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.67

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 14469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,417,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

