Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enthusiast Gaming stock remained flat at $$5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. 92,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,321. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENGMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.