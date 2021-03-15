Enzyme Finance Price Reaches $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

