EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

