Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,547 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CIT Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,992,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 736,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.