Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,154 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

