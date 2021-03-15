Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after buying an additional 248,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

SCHN stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

