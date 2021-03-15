Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,115 shares of company stock valued at $53,264,720. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

