Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

