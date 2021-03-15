Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,469 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.49 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

