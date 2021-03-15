Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $709,919.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,967.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $5,580,116. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

LSCC stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.