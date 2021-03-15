Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SONM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

SONM opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.97.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

