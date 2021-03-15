Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESTA. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,196. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.