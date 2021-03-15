Ethereum Yield Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,427.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00010908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $616,949.57 and $4,427.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00052264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00094815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.00563890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm.

