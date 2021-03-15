Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 273

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Friday. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.78. The stock has a market cap of £255.31 million and a PE ratio of -208.18.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

