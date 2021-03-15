EventChain Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. EventChain has a market cap of $697,871.69 and approximately $32,458.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00660159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071358 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025649 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035531 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

